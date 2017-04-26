Three causes to benefit from rugby club fun day in Bourne

Three good causes will receive a cash boost from a family fun day organised by women rugby players in Bourne.

The event will begin at 1.30pm on Saturday, May 6, at the town’s rugby club in Milking Nook Drove, off the A151 Spalding Road.

A “rugby shy” game, kicking competition and tug-of-war are just some of the fun activities being organised by the Women’s RugbyFIT class as well as the #TeamHeidi versus The Rest of the World touch rugby games, which start at 3pm.

Anyone is welcome to participate, regardless of experience.

A former RugbyFIT player, Heidi Rock, who is currently battling cancer for the second time, has been the inspiration behind the fundraiser and has also personally selected two of the causes that will be benefiting from the event.

The Osbourne Trust, Willow Foundation and the new Bourne rugby clubhouse will all receive a windfall from the fun day fundraiser.

It’s really difficult to find the money to get by, especially if you had no life insurance like us Heidi Rock, former RugbyFIT player, Bourne RUFC

Heidi said: “Willow Wishes gave us all the help we needed to have a really positive day with all our friends and family.

“They make achieving special memories possible at a time when financial pressures can make things difficult.

“The same with the Osbourne Trust, it’s really difficult to find the money to get by, especially if you had no life insurance like us.”

Rugby club chairman David Thornburn said: “Last year’s Ladies’ Day was a great success for the club.”

If you would like to contribute to the raffle and tombola or volunteer your time, you can contact the organisers by emailing Sarah-Jane Smith at sirjaneuk@yahoo.co.uk.

• For more information please visit www.brufc.net as well as their Facebook page.