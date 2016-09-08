Three-bed house for sale in Pinchbeck

Hill & Clark is selling the house in Blue Gowt Drove, Pinchbeck, for £190,000.

This beautiful semi-detached house on an half-acre plot is in a peaceful, semi-rural location in Blue Gowt Drove, Pinchbeck.

The three-bedroom house, which is for sale with Hill & Clark, has recently undergone a significant refurbishment project.

The refurbishment included a kitchen/diner fitted with quality units beneath an ‘Oak’ work surface.

A recently added conservatory gives views over the established rear garden.

The additional half acre (subject to survey) would be ideal for use as a paddock.

The property benefits from air source heat pump, which runs the property’s heating system.

This would make an ideal family home.

Blue Gowt Drove is convenient for both Pinchbeck and Spalding.

Pinchbeck is a large and popular village, with a number of shops and a primary school rated as ‘outstanding’.

Spalding is only a couple of miles away and has plenty of shops, restaurants and other amenities as well as a train station.

The agents suggest this property has to be viewed in order to be fully appreciated.