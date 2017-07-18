Thousands ‘Party in the Park’ at Springfields in Spalding

Springfields in Spalding was party central at the weekend as the sounds of fun fair rides and live music took over the grounds.

The annual bakkavor Party in the Park event again attracted thousands of visitors and the sun shone down on the event too.

Dodgems for Mark and Oliver Croom

It all started on saturday evening with theBakkavor’s Got Talent competition, judged by directors from the firm. There was a lot of quality on show and the winner was April Morgan, who went on to officially open the weekend as well as pocketing a cool £1,000 prize money.

Diamondz Dance Troup, Jordan Howlett and Henry Birkett then performed before the big crowd danced the night away to Radius 45 and Queen tribute act QE2. Saturday night ended with an impressive firework display.

Sunday kicked off with a dog show and there was also classic cars, Triumph bikers and Roger Tuby’s funfair.

Local police and firefighters also made an appearance and there were craft stalls and a raffle raising money for Action Medical Research.

• Two pages of pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.