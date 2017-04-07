Things were hairy for Holbeach leg wax volunteer

Holbeach branch of the Nationwide building society raised an incredible £360 from waxing the legs of new worker Rahul Keshwara for Comic Relief.

Colleague Sarah Beasley (second left) said the waxing was “very funny to watch”.

She says the branch held a cake sale taking the total to £685, which meant Holbeach had “raised more than any other branch this year”.

Beautician Cath Carter (left), from Utopia Hair and Beauty, volunteered her time to do the leg waxing as it was for charity. Also pictured is branch manager Mandy Ward.