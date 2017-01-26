Thief caught on camera stealing cancer charity collection box

This shocking video shows the moment a thief carefully looks to see if anyone is about before stealing a charity box from Baytree Garden Centre in Weston on Monday afternoon.

Unbeknown to the man, who it seems was with two women, his actions were caught on CCTV camera.

A still from the Baytree video

The collection box was for the Callum Pite Smile Charity, which gives presents to children with cancer in memory of the brave former Gleed School 14-year-old who lost his two-and-a-half year battle with a rare form of the disease on New Year’s Day 2013.

Nigel West, of Baytree, told the Lincolnshire Free Press this afternoon: “This is a local charity that we try to help every year... a local charity in memory of a youngster who died of cancer.

“It was an absolutely despicable act and shows some of the people we have in our society today.”

Baytree has also posted the video on its own website, where the response has been one of disgust. Jackie Taylor said: “What a piece of scum. I hope they and him are caught and get the right justice.”

Yvonne Gee added: “How low, stealing from a charity. Shame on you. I hope they catch you and you have to repay back what you stole and maybe some community service to keep you’re thieving hands busy.”

Elke Biehler said: “Absolutely shocking. Scum of the earth.” While Natasha Lane simply added: “Disgusting.”

If you know the man in the video please call police on 101, quoting reference number 207 of January 26.