There’s no need to eat alone in Holbeach area on Christmas Day

Holbeach Community Cafe is offering 50 tickets for a Christmas Day Lunch to people from Holbeach and the surrounding area that would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

The lunch will be held in the Reading Rooms on Church Street at 1pm and is being offered regardless of financial need, as it perceives the crucial isolating factor to be loneliness.

Though the lunch will be offered absolutely free of charge, those who attend are welcome to make a donation towards the costs if they wish to, though there will be no pressure to do so.

Agencies who are in contact with people who may benefit from a Christmas Day lunch and individuals who would like to attend are invited to contact the Rev Rosamund Seal on 01406 424989 or rosamund.seal@btinternet.com in order to apply for a ticket.

Tickets will be issued on a first come first served basis and they are limited to a capacity of 50.

The Community Café also welcomes both monetary donations and donations of food and festive items towards the Christmas lunch. Contact Linda Beverley-Stone on 01406 259496 if you are able to make a contribution in this way. Please also contact Rev Seal if you might be able to offer a lift to anyone who would like to attend but who has no transport.

The Community Café offers a two-course hot lunch every Friday between noon and 1pm to all-comers regardless of need. The foodbank and café will, however, be closed on December 22 and 29, and will reopen on Friday, January 5.