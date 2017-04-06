There’s 142 of them... and they are all amazing!

Family support charity Home-Start Lincolnshire threw a day of celebration for its 142 volunteers – and they did it in style.

Many from Spalding and South Holland were at the gathering to be recognised for the amazing work they’d done over the year, supporting local families in their times of need. Between them they supported 1,536 children and their families last year.

They enjoyed lunch and a training session at the event, held at Woodhall Spa’s Dower House Hotel, before certificates were given out to recognise volunteers’ service - for some as much as 14 years’ incredible support to families in their region.

• Home-Start Lincolnshire is currently recruiting volunteers – if you’re interested, or would like to find out about receiving support, call 01507 308030 or email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk