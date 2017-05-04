Theft from Long Sutton’s Legion sparks fundraising to support the club

A sneak thief grabbed more than £500 from Long Sutton’s Royal British Legion Club while volunteers answered a phone call sparked by a family emergency.

Barrie and Christine Crowson, who have volunteered at the club for more than 20 years, ended up paying the club’s weekly bills out of their own pockets.

It’s believed the thief hid in the snooker room and waited for a chance to pounce.

That moment came when the Crowsons’ daughter phoned to say her father-in-law was dangerously ill in hospital.

Christine and Barrie, who was on crutches at the time, left the office to answer the phone.

“When we turned round, the money had gone,” said Christine. “It frightened me to death for a start. It shook us up. I would never dream of it happening there.”

She said the Legion doors were open at the time because they were setting up for a funeral that day.

“We think this person (the thief) sneaked in and hid in the snooker room, which is adjacent to our office,” said Christine. “I was counting the money to do the banking and then the phone rang.”

Sadly, since the call, their daughter’s father-in-law has passed away.

Christine believes the club committee are going to try to replace the money, but has welcomed news that Long Sutton businessman Jack Tyrrell is going to fundraise for the club,

Jack is urging the town to get behind the club following the theft and says there will be a fundraising stall for the Legion at Music in the Park on August 27.

He said: “I just think it’s disgusting to go into a place like the Legion and steal.”