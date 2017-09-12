THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Planning system questioned after housing scheme gets consent

The Moultons Parish Council has revealed its frustration after plans to build five new homes in Moulton Seas End were given the go-ahead.

Initial plans to develop just over an acre of land near Cassini Lodge, Seas End Road, concerned parish councillors because of the lack of a footpath and it was near a bend in the road.

But South Holland District Council decided that the plans were “not considered to represent overdevelopment” and that “the lack of a footpath is not considered to carry material weight”, according to the planning officer’s report.

During its September meeting in Moulton Seas End last Tuesday, vice chairman Coun Andrew Woolf said: “I’m concerned about the lack of consistency in planning decisions and, from a district council point of view, it’s very frustrating. I was against the Cassini Lodge plans as there’s no footpath in Seas End Road.

“But the highways department’s view was that it’s okay and the planning officers can only be guided by that.

“Because there’s no consistency in planning decisions, we need to try and get some support from other consultees.”