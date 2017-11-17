THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Patience wears thin at lack of action on speed

A Moulton Seas End villager has accused parish councillors of “not trying hard enough” to curb speeding where he lives.

Dominic Marshall claimed that “my workshop and countless things” had been “destroyed” as a result of crashes near his home since he moved to Moulton Seas End 28 years ago.

We want something done permanently about speeding in Moulton Seas End because I was nearly killed the other night because someone was doing 70mph through the village Dominic Marshall, of Moulton Seas End

Angry villagers have now set up a campaign on social media website Facebook called “Stop Speeding in Moulton Seas End” to put pressure on county highways officers and police to crack down on drivers ignoring the village’s 30mph speed limit.”

During Tuesday’s parish council meeting at Moulton Village Hall and Community Centre, Mr Marshall said: “We want something done permanently about speeding in Moulton Seas End because I was nearly killed the other night because someone was doing 70mph through the village.

“I’ve been complaining ever since I first moved here and I’ve had my workshop and countless things destroyed through various accidents.

“A taxi on the school run ha dropped off some children and on its way to get some more, the driver spun across the road, mounted the pavement then spun across car park of the village hall and into the building itself.

“Two weeks ago, four two-tonne boxes fell off a tractor onto the road outside the village hall and if anyone had been walking on the pavement, they would have been dead.”

Coun Andrew Woolf, parish and district councillor for Moulton, said: “We’ve tried and tried and tried to get some form of measures to stop speeding, but it’s not the parish council’s fault about the lack of traffic calming in the village.”

But Mr Marshall said: “I’m going to carry on parking outside my workshop and halt drivers who are speeding because I’m getting sick of it.

“I have CCTV which shows that they’re driving far too fast and so I’ll keep up my action until somebody does something about it.”

