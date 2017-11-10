THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Objection to new home plan opposite listed building

Plans to replace a wall with a house next to a listing building in Moulton have been branded as an attempt to make “financial gain”.

Parish councillors voted to object to plans by villager Jonathan Barnett to build a new home in High Street opposite the grade-II listed Manor House in Moulton’s conservation area.

Leading the objections, Moulton Ward councillor Abigail Walters said: “They are proposing to take out a wall and squeeze another house into the back garden area, opposite The Manor House which is a listed building.

“I think it will impact on the heritage aspect of the village to make financial gain for the the owner.

“They have prepared a three-page heritage statement, but I don’t think they have properly addressed the historical aspect of the village, in heritage terms, and I can’t see what the point of the new house is.”

The statement, prepared by Weston Hills-based architects TAC on behalf of Mr Barnett, said: “There is an opportunity to make better use of available land to provide a new (home) within a good-sized plot and in a sustainable position.

“It has been seen that every effort has been made to ensure that the development has the minimal impact on the listed property and it is contended that the proposal is of benefit, not only to the site but also to Moulton.”

However, parish council chairman Coun Simon Meade back the successful proposal to object and said: “There’s got to be a point in planning where you stop certain things from being built.”

• The task of grass cutting in Moulton, Moulton Chapel and Moulton Seas End looks set to be handed over to South Holland District Council, with a bill of just over £750 a year.

Parish councillors reached a conditional agreement for up to ten cuts a year across the three villages on the basis that a cheaper alternative will not become available elsewhere.

Individually, the grass cutting bill for Moulton will total nearly £440 annually, £259 for Moulton Seas End and just over £65 for Moulton Chapel, against an existing budget of just £500.

• Month-on-month crime figures for The Moultons showed a jump in reported violent cases from none to two between September and October.

A report from Spalding Rural East PCSO Naomi Newell read out at Tuesday’s meeting also showed two cases of anti-social behaviour, four road crashes, four thefts and one burglary in October.

• A new parish councillor is needed in Moulton Seas End after the resignation of Suzanne Thorpe after 18 months in the role.

Mrs Thorpe, who started the Moulton Seas End Good Company group for elderly villagers in March this year, stood down for personal reasons.

Members voted to send a letter of thanks to Mrs Thorpe who joined the council in May 2016.

• The 1st Moulton Guides group can buy new arts and craft equipment for its meetings after a grant of £100 was pledged by parish councillors.

Guide leader Lucy Dean appealed to the council for financial help and parish council chairman Coun Simon Meade, said: “We always talk about helping young people in the village and this is a good cause.”