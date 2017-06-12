THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Notice boards to change in villages

Moulton Chapel and Moulton Seas End are to both get new noticeboards at a total cost of about £700 to the parish council.

The poor condition of both notice boards was raised during a parish council meeting at Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Centre in April.

When bought, the new noticeboards will replace ones outside the centre and Moulton Seas End Village Hall that were unveiled in September 2013.

• Reports of crime in Moulton, Moulton Chapel and Moulton Seas End nearly doubled between April and May.

Six thefts, two burglaries, three criminal damage cases and two of anti-social behaviour (ASB) came in last month, compared to a theft and three cases each of criminal damage and ASB in April.