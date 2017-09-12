THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Crime figures show little change year on year

The number of crimes reported in The Moultons’ area stayed stable in August, compared to the same month last year.

There were four cases of anti-social behaviour, one case of criminal damage, two road accidents, two cases of theft and one burglary last month.

Overall, this was the same number as in August 2016 when three incidents of anti-social behaviour, one road accident, one case of criminal damage, two thefts, a burglary and two acts of violence were reported.

Meanwhile, drivers in Moulton and Moulton Chapel have been praised for obeying speed limits after the latest results for speed indicators in both villages.

Parish councillors were told that the villages’ 30mph limits were working.

But Coun Ian Benton said: “The problem is in those areas that don’t have speed indicator devices.”