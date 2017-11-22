The jobs market is ‘strong’ in Spalding

Have your say

Job hunters are finding a host of opportunities in Spalding with wide ranging posts on offer.

News of the buoyant jobs market coincides with a small rise in the number of people on benefits.

Jonathan Beech, an employer relations lead with the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “The jobs market in the Spalding area is really strong at the moment. The Jobcentre has been handling a wide range of vacancies including retail, factory, administration and skilled construction.

“M&S have been interviewing in Spalding Jobcentre for their new Simply Food store in Bourne.”

South Holland’s claimant count was up by 5 to 165 in October, compared to the same month last year, while nationally unemployment is at a 40 year low.

From our website ...

All united for official opening of Applegreen in Spalding

Sad day as Spalding playgroup is forced into closing

Contractor fuming after van crashes through Spalding roadworks barriers