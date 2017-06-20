The Flying Scotsman heads to Spalding this weekend

A piece of railway heritage comes to Spalding this weekend when The Flying Scotsman is due to pass through the area.

The visit is part of The Scarborough Flyer tour, from Scarborough to London King’s Cross, this Saturday, June 24, when the world-famous locomotive is due to arrive at Spalding Rail Station at about 9.45am.

West Norfolk travel firm The Railway Touring Company has organised the tour which will see The Flying Scotsman travel through York, Doncaster, Lincoln and Peterborough to London.

A statement on The Railway Touring Company’s website said: “The route will be a contrast of fast running and more leisurely rural scenic lines, giving ample opportunity for The Flying Scotsman to display its power.

“We take the scenic rural line to Gainsborough and enter Lincolnshire where The Flying Scotsman will continue its rural ramblings and cut across the flat lands of the Fens to reach south Lincolnshire and Spalding, famous as the centre of the UK flower industry.”

For more details of The Scarborough Flyer tour, visit http://www.railwaytouring.net/uk-day-trips/the-scarborough-flyer