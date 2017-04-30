The fascinating stories of town’s buried Victorians

More than 60 people attended the very successful open day at Holbeach Cemetery Chapels on Saturday.

Many of those who came went on the fascinating Cemetery Trail, led by Linden Secker, who is a leading researcher for the Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trustees (HCCT).

Visiting 20 different graves, Linden delighted people with his stories of the Victorians buried there, mentioning more than 75 occupations, including a tallow chandler, a higgler and a rat catcher.

Linden told stories of how people draped dead moles around their necks to cure toothache and butchers supplied animal blood to fend off tuberculosis.

In one of the chapels there was a display of the winning entries for the recent photography competition.

Jonathan Bye, from Long Sutton Photography Club, had taken first prize in the adult section, University Academy Holbeach sixth former Rebecca Craggs was the winner in the 12-18 year-old section and Charlie Dunne gained first prize in the under-12 category, with Roxelle Barber coming a close second.

The competition was judged by Beverley Gormley from Heritage Lincolnshire, who are in partnership with HCCT during the lifetime of this Heritage Lottery Funded project. The long term aim of the group is to secure significant funding to refurbish the chapels, which are an excellent example of Victorian architecture, designed by James Pritchett.

During this year a range of activities is proving popular.

Every age group is catered for with workshops for stained glass, stone masonry, photography and painting.

Anyone interested in finding out more about future events, such as the children’s drama workshop and the concert to be given by the Mirinesse Singers in June, should visit the website holbeach cemeterychapels.org.uk