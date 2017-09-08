‘The ACF is like an extended family to me,’ says Long Sutton cadet instructor

A mother of two from Long Sutton says joining the Army Cadet Force (ACF) has been a great way to spend quality time with her children, as well as picking up new skills for herself.

Staff Sergeant Instructor Sally Anne Feary is an adult volunteer at Lincolnshire ACF’s Long Sutton Detachment and has been a member of the youth organisation for four years.

Understanding that the ACF were in need of more female adult volunteers, Sally decided that she could spare a few hours per week to help out at her local detachment but she never expected to find the experience particularly fulfilling.

However, Sally soon discovered that by volunteering she was spending extra time taking part in activities with her son and daughter, who were already cadets, as well as improving her confidence and meeting new people that would soon become friends.

Sally (39) said: “I initially joined cadets to boost the number of female instructors needed but I’ve got so much more than I bargained for out of the organisation.

“Before I joined the ACF I had not left the house for medical reasons for four years, so it is now an amazing achievement for me to say that I am now the Detachment Commander.

“I have been able to study adult leadership and management through the ACF which is crazy as four years ago I may not have even picked up a pen for any length of time. I would say that my First Aid certificate has also been extremely valuable to me both in and outside of the Cadet Force.”

Sally, who works as a recruitment manager for a multi-national company in her day job, continued: “Although my children are older now, I enjoy being a part of the ACF so will definitely stay involved.

“The ACF is like an extended family to me, annual camp is great as lots of like-minded people get to come together and enjoy each other’s company.”

Concluding why she would encourage other potential adult volunteers to get involved, Sally said: “To see what the cadets I teach become is amazing. They may be really shy or nervous when they join us but they will grow into strong, confident young adults who have built up key skills like organisation, team-working and problem-solving that they can take on to finding a job or going into further education.”

To find out more about joining Lincolnshire ACF call 01522 528109.