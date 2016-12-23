Thanks to everyone who helped over voluntary projects

Organisers of two local voluntary organisations have thanked everyone who donated or supported their work over the last year.

Mark, Sarah and Ella Le Sage along with the trustees of The Rightside Trust and Ella’s Project say they could not complete any of their work without the support of volunteers, collection points and sponsors.

• Pictured is Ella Le Sage, whose name was given to Ella’s Project, which donates unwanted baby and toddler clothes to needy children and this Christmas collected cuddly toys.