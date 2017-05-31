‘Thanks for inviting me to your party, Spalding’ - legends are back together on stage 50 years on.

The sun was shining and the crowds were out for Spalding’s second Beer and Music Festival.

Organised by Spalding Round Table and Ladies Circle, the successful event at the weekend (May 26-28) raised £15,000 for charity - matching the funds raised last year.

Geno Washington gets the crowd going at the festival. (SG270517-181TW).

Delighted festival chairman Sam Nundy said: “It is phenomenal. We had more to pay out this year on organising the event and booking the bands etc so to raise that in profit is fantastic. We’ve had some great feedback already and we’ll be able to give out that money again to lots of good causes.”

This year’s event also coincided with the 50th anniversary celebrations of Barbeque ‘67. The historic concert, held in the town in May 1967, featured big names Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Cream (with Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker) and The Move, featuring Roy Wood.

Also on the bill was superstar of the time Geno Washington and The Ram Jam Band, Zoot Money and his Big Roll Band, and local group Sounds Force 5.

In a major scoop for beer festival organisers, those three acts were back on the stage on Saturday night and had crowds dancing - both young and old.

Lead singer of Sounds Force 5 Mike Peacey got into the festival spirit by tucking into a tray of chips before the performance, and showed no sign of nerves, saying: “We’re looking forward it.”

They opened with a lively rendition of a James Brown track before moving on to the first song they played at Barbeque ‘67 called ‘Show Me’ by Joe Tex.

The band stayed on stage to play backing for George ‘Zoot Money’ who took to vocals and the organ, leading the audience through rhythm, blues and soul, including the powerful track ‘It Should Have Been Me.’

After his performance Zoot told the Spalding Guardian: “I feel elated. It was a great crowd - and all ages. I looked out and saw even toddlers jumping around!”

The night was closed by the legendary Geno Washington who brought energy to the stage with his powerful vocals, kicking off with the track ‘Ride Your Pony’ and telling Spalding: “Thanks for inviting me to your party!”

Contact Sam Nundy at sambeerfest@outlook.com if you would like to help with next year’s event or would like to put forward a nomination for a share of the charitable money raised.