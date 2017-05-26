Thank you to nurses who helped my Nana

Nine-year-old Kara Johnson was so touched by the support her nana received after her cancer diagnosis that she wanted to say thank you to the charity that helped.

The big-hearted youngster, who goes to Crowland’s South View Primary School, has been busy raising money to help build a new garden room at the Macmillan Woodlands Centre at Huntingdon’s Hinchingbrooke Hospital. It is where her nana Marilyn Ruffe was looked after.

Marilyn was diagnosed with breast cancer in September last year and is now in remission after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The pair are very close so Kara organised a bake sale at her school to raise funds towards the hospital’s new garden room. It will provide an area for patients to enjoy activities such as meditation and make-up courses.

Kara’s mum, Lianne Johnson, said: “The Macmillan nurses were amazing and Kara wanted to do something for the people that helped her nana. Her Dad and I are so proud of her. She spent a whole day baking and did the majority of it herself.

“She made about 50 cupcakes, a big chocolate indulgence cake, a tray of rocky road and her nana’s peppermint crunch.

“She raised £150 on the day and it went so well she’s already looking to organise another one.”

Kara said: “I’m really happy everyone bought lots of cakes. I’m so glad I raised so much money. Hopefully it will do some good for Macmillan so they can help more people like my Nana. Thank you to my friends Abby Simmons and Lillie Mitchell for their help at the sale.”

Headteacher of Crowland South View Primary School Joanne Tomlins said: “The staff, children and parents at South View are so proud of Kara. This was such a kind and selfless act. It was a privilege to help Kara support such a worthy cause which is clearly close to her heart.”