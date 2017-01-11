Tesco’s £16,500 boost to regenerate Holbeach park

A collection at Tesco in Holbeach raised £4,500 to further boost regeneration of Carters Park.

Holbeach Parish Council chairman of parks Paul Foyster said the money is on top of a £12,000 grant from the store’s “bag fund”, which is given to good causes when shoppers buy carrier bags.

The extra cash will be spent on outdoor gym equipment in a new, free exercise area

Coun Foyster said: “This is expected to be ready by spring or earlier this year. It is intended for use by all ages except small children, who have their own play space nearby.

“Additional work to the park also scheduled shortly includes a new fence round the bowls club area, extra seating, replacement paths to join up with the area completed last year and some new planting of bulbs and roses.”

Coun Foyster said the parish council is very grateful to Tesco manager Steven Ross and his staff for their help in obtaining the financial backing.

Pictured (from left) Tesco people manager Nicola Southwell, Coun Martin Howard, Steven Ross, Tesco community champion Becky Wellard and Coun Paul Foyster. SG100117-106TW