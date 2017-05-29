Ten years of walking group

More than 40 people joined together for a walk and a buffet lunch to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Walking For Health in Spalding.

In May 2007, Lincolnshire County Council started up a Walking For Health group in Spalding because walking has been proven to help people cope with stress, depression and anxiety, as well as being a low-impact, everyday activity that people don’t even realise is exercise.

It has also been proven to prevent a number of different illnesses, including some cancers, diabetes and heart disease.

Walking For Health even has trained walk leaders that walk with people who have disabilities or certain illnesses such as cancer, heart problems, diabetes or athsma.

The group also helps people meet new friends who are also fellow walkers and who encourage each other to walk more and find other places to walk.

Now, almost 50 people meet up every Monday at 10.45am and choose between walking for either the short distance of 30minutes or one hour, from the South Holland Centre.

Once a month, people from the walking groups all over South Holland get together and go on a walk, the most recent yesterday in Crowland.

The group’s funding came from Lincolnshire County Council for almost ten years but the funding was cut in April. They are now funded by Lincolnshire Co-op, who wanted to ensure the people of Spalding could carry on walking because of the many physical and mental benefits it has on people’s health.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Walking For Health in Spalding, Roy Harrison, one of the walk leaders, organised a buffet lunch, including a homemade anniversary cake, as well as their usual, weekly walk.

Mr Harrison said the celebration went “very well” and “everybody was very pleased” with how it turned out.

Spalding was the first place in the South Holland area to have a Walking For Health scheme put in place and was quickly followed by Crowland, Donington and Long Sutton.

OnJune 21, there will be a tenth anniversary celebration for all the South Holland Walking For Health groups at the South Holland Centre.