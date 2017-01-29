Ten for 10 Appeal: It’s a race against time for Alice’s birthday wish to come true

Schools are pitching in as we make our final push to achieve a little girl’s dream of opening 1,000 cards on her tenth birthday.

So far we have received nearly 300 cards, including 199 from St Norbert’s Catholic Primary School, Spalding, and every class at St Paul’s Community Primary School in Spalding has been making a card for cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates, whose birthday falls on February 3.

Other schools have joined in following our eleventh hour appeal for help.

Courageous Alice has faced life-threatening illnesses from the day she was born and her family asked her to make ten wishes for her tenth birthday.

We decided to try to make two of those wishes come true with our Ten for 10 Appeal.

Thanks to you, our wonderful readers, we have raised enough cash to buy a therapy play room for Alice and now we are focusing on the cards.

Alice’s mum, Charlotte, said: “Alice is very sociable, she likes saying ‘hello’ to everybody, she likes to stop and talk to people and, if we get on a bus, she says ‘hello’ to everybody on the bus.

“With so many friends, Alice waits for the postman on her birthday and she can’t understand why she doesn’t get many cards.”

At Christmas, Alice had just one card addressed to her alone – that hadn’t come from family – so achieving the birthday wish will put a really big smile on her face.

• If you can spare the time to make or send in a tenth birthday card, please address it to Alice Bates, c/o Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Cresent, Spalding PE11 1AB.