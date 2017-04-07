Teenager was three times the drug/drive limit

A Spalding teenager driving his Alfa Romeo at over 50mph in a 30mph zone and mounting the kerb, was found to have more than three times the permitted level of drugs in his body.

Adrian Barbu (19), of Shearer’s Drive, admitted driving with excess controlled drugs in his body, as well as driving without a full driving licence or insurance when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare told the court that Barbu was seen by the police in the early hours of the morning of December 27 driving at 55mph in a 30mph zone and mounting the kerb in St Thomas Road, Spalding.

He was stopped and found to be only a provisional licence holder with no accompanying qualified driver nor displaying L plates, and did not have any insurance.

A blood test revealed a reading of 6.8 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood in his body, the legal limit being two.

Mitigating, Carrie Simpson said Barbu had not realised the impact cannabis would have on him and was no longer using cannabis.

She said he was no longer socialising with the people who he used to smoke the drug with.

Barbu was banned from driving for 12 months and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.