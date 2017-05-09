Teenager to stand trial for attempted murder

Two teenagers, one from Sutton St Edmund and one from Hertfordshire, are to stand trial this summer for the attempted murder of a man in Harlow.

Nineteen-year-olds, Charlie Knight, of Broadgate, Sutton St Edmund, and Osa Akpata, of Northgate End, Bishop’s Stortford, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Robert Summerville in The Downs, Harlow, on January 26 this year.

They both also each denied possessing an offensive weapon: Knight is alleged to have had a hammer and Akpata a knife.

At the time of the incident police said a man suffered stab wounds after being chased.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC, further remanded both men in custody until the start of their trial which is scheduled to begin on August 29 and last nine days.