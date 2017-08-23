Teenager suffers life-changing injuries in Spalding accident

A male pedestrian remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a collision with a car on Pinchbeck Road in Spalding yesterday.

The accident was at the traffic lights at the junction with Westlode Street and New Road and happened shortly before 12.30pm.

The air ambulance landed on Sir Halley Stewart playing field at 1pm and on assessing the patient, the Magpas enhanced medical team placed him under general anaesthetic at the scene (providing him with A&E level care) and airlifted him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge. The patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.

Another patient was taken by land ambulance to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient was pilot Andy Figg and crew member Lee Kennedy.

The road was closed at the junction with New Road and Kings Road and is also affected traffic on Westlode street. Traffic was diverted down Broad Street.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 189 of 23rd August.