Teenager accused of assisting girl (16) to stay away from Spalding carers

A London teenager has appeared in court in Boston to face allegations that he assisted a 16 year old girl, who was in care in Spalding, to stay away from her carers.

The 19-year-old denied the allegation when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday. It was said the two had met through Facebook and the defendant had come up to Spalding and the two had taken refuge for three days in a shed at a garden centre.

He will face trial on September 29 and was granted conditional bail.