Tasty turn-out at Holbeach Food Festival

Hungry visitors from far and wide packed into Carter’s Park for the fourth annual Holbeach Food Festival on Saturday.

This year’s show had more than 30 stalls, with Deeping Fudge and Fen Spirits - with their toffee vodka and flavoured gins - appearing for the first time.

Carter's Park, Holbeach Food Festival. SHDC healthy lifestyle promotion by Karen Johnson, Harry Moore identifies fruit and veg

Tesco offered fruit kebabs for children, while Holbeach Primary Academy tempted the crowd with a barbecue.

Returning were old favourites Bakkavor Pizzas, DGM Growers, Saints and Sinners, Berberis House Apiary, Laddies Ices and Old Fashioned Sweets with their vintage van, plus Shaun Taylor with the Old Exchange Bar and Churchill Ciders ready to help swill down the purchases.

There were cream teas, pizza, jams, lollies, burgers and cakes - and also fruit, healthy eating information, and slimming and exercise classes to remind visitors to keep all good things in proportion!

The event was compered by Chris Carter and Jan Whitbourn and band Capital Citizen were amongst those providing entertainment at the event, which ran from 10am to 4pm.

The festival moved to Carter’s Park this year, as the organisers needed more space to accommodate the number of producers and exhibitors wanting to take part.

One of the people behind the festival, Coun Nick Worth, said: “ We were very lucky on the day with the weather and we had a record turnout - around 2,000 people came along, up from 1,500 before.

“The location definitely made a difference and we had music which attracted people from the centre of town.

“The stallholders were really pleased - Churchill Cider, Fen Spirits and several others sold out, the fish man reported he had sold 60 crabs during the day and Bakkavor made 200 pizzas!

“People were enjoying having a picnic and listening to the music - it was the best festival we’ve had.”