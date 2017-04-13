Taste of Spalding gym club was a big hit for kids

Around 50 boys and girls had a taste of recreational gymnastics at Spalding and District Gymnastic Academy.

The academy in Cradge Bank hopes to tempt youngsters to pursue the sport and opened up for a special camp so children enjoying their Easter holidays could give gymnastics a try.

Head coach Alec Harding says gymnastics is a fantastic sport in its own right and a superb preparation for taking up other sports.

He said: “Gymnastics is highly valuable because it covers all of the muscles, joints and bones – it’s one of the best sports to prepare you for taking up any other kind of sport.”

The academy was founded in 1978 and eventually opened its own base in Cradge Bank in 2008.

At that time there were around 100 members but there are now between 400-500 boys and girls taking part in classes across the different age ranges.

Club members take part in county, regional and national competitions.