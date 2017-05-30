Taste Lincolnshire at new Spalding charity shop

A unique Lincolnshire coffee blend celebrating the 35th anniversary of St Barnabas Hospice will be sold at the cafe inside the charity’s new shop in Spalding.

Workmen are converting part of the town’s historic former White Hart Hotel, in Market Place, into the charity’s flagship store in south Lincolnshire, set to open by the middle or end of July.

There will be a 32-seat cafe and St Barnabas aims to serve Lincolnshire fare where it can.

The charity’s retail manager, Caroline Peach, said: “Stokes of Lincoln worked with us to make a St Barnabas coffee blend to celebrate our 35th anniversary.

“It is going to be called Blend 35 and we will sell coffee drinks in the cafe and the coffee beans in bags.

“We are very keen to stock the cafe with other Lincolnshire produce and we are working with other Lincolnshire providers and suppliers.

“We want to get the ‘Select Lincolnshire’ badge if we can.”

The shop will have eight paid staff, half looking after the cafe, and needs 40 volunteers to man it over six days a week.

The Market Place shop will open Monday-Saturday and replaces the charity’s current shop in New Road.

Caroline says: “A number of our volunteers are moving to the new shop.”

She says the cafe “will be kept fairly simple”, because there is no space to cook on the premises, and sell sandwiches, paninis, toasties, quiche and pork pies as well as tea and coffee.

The new shop is spread across 2,000sq ft and will stock books, clothes, bric-a-brac and new items.

Clothing will be in sections for men, women and children. There is also a section for toys.

Caroline said: “There will be a lot of household items as well and a range of new goods for the home and fashion items, like handbags.

“I would say this is certainly our biggest store in the south of the county and it is our flagship store.”

The Grade II listed building, once occupied by Shooters Bar, is undergoing a careful conversion because it is one of the oldest in Spalding, dating back to 1500.

Charity shops play a vital role in helping to raise the £5.5million needed every year so the county-based St Barnabas Hospice can provide vital end-of-life care and other services to people who are terminally ill as well as support for their families.

More than 9,000 people use the services, free of charge, each year.

The charity’s wide-ranging help for the terminally ill includes specialist in-patient care and a community-based, hospice at home.

• It takes more than 1,100 volunteers keep the wheels turning at St Barnabas Hospice and, if you would like to become a volunteer at the new Spalding shop, please call 01522 518200.