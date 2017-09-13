Tanker driver dies in Gosberton Risegate crash

A man in his 40s died following a road accident yesterday afternoon (Wednesday September 13).

The local tanker driver sadly died at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 1pm.

The incident involved a white tanker, which was containing non-hazardous contents.

Roads were closed between the Beech Bank junction and Northgate junction,

Police are asking for any witnesses who saw a white tanker driving on Cheal Lane at around 1pm, or the collision itself, to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 236 of 13 September.