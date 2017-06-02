Tackling speeding in Sutton Bridge

Community Speed Watch signs have gone up in Bridge Road, the main road through Sutton Bridge, in a bid to persuade drivers to stick to the 30pmph limit.

Council chairman John Grimwood, who put up the signs, said: “I hope they make a difference.”

Coun Chris Brewis said he saw a vehicle racing through, telling members: “It must have been going at 80mph.

• The council is trying to persuade Lincolnshire County Council to create a School Safety Zone on Bridge Road, which has a footway leading to the primary school.