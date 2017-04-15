Swimmers raise £12,000 from cross-channel challenge

Deepings Swimming Club can host some of the biggest meets in the region after members raised more than £12,000 for a new electronic scoreboard.

More than 100 swimmers aged between eight and 60, took part in a sponsored cross-channel swimming challenge at Deepings Swimming Centre on April 2.

The swimmers stroked their way along the 25-metre pool for 2,832 lengths, the equivalent distance to crossing the English Channel and back, in just over two hours to fundraise for a new electronic timing board.

Club member and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Rob Welbourn (29) started things off, with the last length swam by life member and Loughborough University academic Alex Thurston.

Lynn Chapman, head coach, said: “We had a wonderful evening and the swimmers did a magnificent job raising the money, so they should be very proud.”

Apart from the challenge, the fundraising evening also included a raffle, cake sale and a special appearance by club mascot Sydney the Seahorse.

Club chairman Martyn Reynolds added: “My thanks go to everyone who helped us put on the cross-channel challenge, including the swimmers themselves and their parents, whose support helps us to achieve great things at the club.”