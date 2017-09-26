Sutton St James snake story hits fever pitch

The story of a grass snake interrupting a football match at Sutton St James hit fever pitch with reports appearing all over the media, including the world’s biggest sports radio station, Talksport.

Mike Milchard, who chairs Sutton St James Sports and Recreation Ground Association, told the Spalding Guardian that club manager Joe Johnson was in demand for interviews.

He said: “It went viral. It’s never happened anywhere before.”

A Tweet from @SSJFC on September 17 said: “Delay in play as the resident snake handler removes a snake from the pitch.”

Mr Milchard told councillors that new dugouts had appeared there to replace ones recently vandalised.

Council chairman Bill Harrison said: “I think someone wanted to just do that and not say anything.”

• Mr Milchard said the association is looking at the field possibly being safeguarded under the Fields in Trust umbrella. But Coun Harrison said the council will take legal advice on that and it is already held in trust for the village.

Also from Sutton St James ...

Parish boundary crosses make Sutton St James historically “precious”

Big Lottery cash funds speed watch system for Sutton St James

New speed monitor to go up in Sutton St James