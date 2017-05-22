Search

Sutton St James residents urged to report potholes

Sutton St James village sign

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison is urging residents to report potholes in the village.

He said potholes can be  reported on www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting

Coun Harrison told councillors: “Basically, it’s a help yourself service.”