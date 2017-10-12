Sutton St James residents launch campaign to put a stop to HGVs on sat-nav shortcuts

Sutton St James residents are trying to stop heavy lorries thundering through the village on “sat-nav” shortcuts between King’s Lynn and Peterborough.

Villagers are calling for a 7.5 tonne weight limit – except for access – while taking steps to clampdown on speeding by getting volunteers together for speed gun training.

David Clarke, from a newly formed campaign group, has written to the county council asking why weight limits can’t be introduced when they are in abundance in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

He says it’s a miracle no one’s been killed with HGVs speeding through the village.

In his letter to the county council, David says: “I’ve myself had two near misses with speeding HGVs where I live on Jarvis Gate.”

Sutton St James Parish Council has already decided to enlist the help of South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes in the battle to stop non-essential HGV journeys through the village.

Our recent story about the parish council’s action included comments from resident Ann Kennedy, who believes the earth “tremors” sparked by lorries are damaging her home because a wall under her stairs is crumbling.

Ben’s Gate Road resident Carol Greene sent us photographs of cracks in an outside wall of her house, which she believes were caused by the HGVs.

She says her home was built, without foundations, in the late 1600s, and the whole property shakes day and night when lorries go by.

Carol said the road isn’t wide enough for two lorries to pass, forcing one to use the verge to get by.

“I am just waiting for one to end up in the house,” said Carol.

• Please email your views to lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

