Sutton St James parish council in call for lasting potholes fix

County councillor Peter Coupland supported Sutton St James parish councillors as they called for better repairs to potholes.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison said county highways repairs never last “where they put a bag of cold tarmac in and run a lorry wheel over it”.

Members felt lasting repairs, where the hole is dug out and correctly filled, would save money in the long term instead of making temporary fixes at the same spot over and over again.

Coun Coupland, who represents Holbeach Rural, said 30 or 40 years ago the old East Elloe council did the repairs and did them well.

He believed pothole repairs, other than on A roads, should be given back to the districts who would do “a far better job”.

