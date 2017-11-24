Sutton St James news: Blast for county council over failure to act at danger junction

The county council is getting a broadside for its failure to tackle a simple road safety issue at a junction considered dangerous.

Sutton St James Parish council asked for double-yellow lines at Needham Drive/Chapel Gate junction but county highways sent an email to say it is not undertaking new traffic regulations orders.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison asked that a letter should go to the county, saying: “We note that the county council are refusing to do anything about a road safety issue and we shall hold them responsible for any accidents.

“That’s a typical answer you get straight back, ‘no, we are not doing it because we can’t afford it’.”

War Memorial clock repairs:

Specialist repairers from Derby are being called in by the parish council to repair mechanical problems with the WW1 Memorial clock at St James Church.

Parish council vice chairman Henry Neale said: “It won’t be cheap but it’s a war memorial so we will have to do it.”

Chairman Bill Harrison said: “They are not dear for specialists.”

Christmas lights competition:

So far there’s only one entry in the parish council’s first ever competition to find the residents with the best outdoor displays of Christmas lights.

To join the contest email clerksuttonstjames@gmail.com

Charitable status for Hoyles field:

Councillors agreed possible charitable status for Hoyles Field can be investigated to boost the potential for more grants.

As the field belongs to the village, and the parish council is its custodian, members said any future charitable status should be directly linked to the council rather than a playing fields committee.

Pursuing land for village’s benefit

The parish council is pressing ahead with its bid to secure Needham Green as an additional green space for the benefit of the village.

Its claim for the Needham Drive site has already gone to the Land Registry, which has now requested more information before anything is finalised.