Sutton St James in first Christmas lights competition

The parish council is doing its bit to ensure Sutton St James is lit up this Christmas.

Residents are being invited to light up the outside of their homes with Christmas decorations and compete for cash prizes in the village’s first seasonal lights competition.

The parish council doesn’t have lights of its own but members are keen for the village to be seen celebrating Christmas.

Individual councillors are pledging their own cash for the prizes. Members agreed on Thursday to appoint independent judges to visit between 7pm-9pm from December 20-24.