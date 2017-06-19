Search

Sutton St James Football Club to get £130 for new kit

Sutton St James village sign

The parish council has unanimously agreed to support the village football club by giving £130 for new kit.

Footballs were among the items on the club’s wish list sent to the parish council.

Coun Jennifer Garbutt told members: “Give it to them.”