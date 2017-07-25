Sutton St James flower festival’s tributes to London terror victims

Have your say

A policemans’ helmet was donated to Sutton St James’ Baptist Chapel’s flower festival as an arrangement paid tribute to those who died in the London terror attacks.

Crowds visited the church for three days to see the flower arrangements which remembered the lives of those lost during the two world wars and the atrocities in the capital.

Coun Jennifer Garbutt, who helped organise the event, said: “It went very well. It was nice when (Police and Crime Commissioner) Mark Jones came.

“On the Saturday, July 8 there was a yard sale in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

“The police donated the helmet because I wanted it to be a real one.

“We served meals and snacks and all sorts. People kept coming in and out.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made the flower arrangements and for attending.

“It was a lot of hard work and it costs a lot of money to do it. It brings the community together.”

