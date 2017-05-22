Sutton St James continues search for ‘village caretaker’

Sutton St James Parish Council has been searching for more than a year to find a ‘village caretaker’.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison says the person taken on needs to be self- employed and believes that may be the reason why no one has come forward.

He said: “As a parish council, we can’t pay cash in hand.”

Members are keen to see someone appointed so the village can be kept clean and tidy, and the parish council notified of damage to any of its equipment so repairs can be put in hand.

Coun Harrison said: “It will involve things like litter picking, reporting any damage to any of our equipment, and the odd bit of pruning and gardening.”

• For more information please email clerksuttonstjames@gmail.com