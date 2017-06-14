Sutton Bridge triumphs as South Holland schools compete in Kwik Cricket

Sutton Bridge Westmere Primary school triumphed in the School Games at the Peele Community College as five schools went head to head in a Kwik Cricket competition.

The School Games are the equivalent to the modern Olympic Games, although they are not as well known, and are just as competitive for the year 5 and 6 pupils who took part.

The competition itself helps pupils to learn the importance of honesty, respect, passion, determination, teamwork and self-belief.

All the schools performed exceptionally well

Winners Westmere will play teams in the South East of Lincolnshire on June 20 and possibly then go on to face the best teams in Lincolnshire on June 29. In a respectable 2nd place was Gedney Drove End, 3rd place taking home the bronze was the Long Sutton team, 4th Place was Holbeach St Marks and 5th Sutton St James.

The School Games organiser, Rupert Gibson, was delighted and said: ”It was great to see so much excellent teamwork, determination and respect from all the teams.

“The standard of cricket has improved so much over the last few years, so well done to all the players, schools and clubs.”

He also thanked Long Sutton’s Peele Community College for hosting the games and providing six excellent sport leaders to umpire.

