Sutton Bridge Parish Council unhappy over garden waste change

Parish councillors in Sutton Bridge fear changes to the district council garden waste scheme could make the village’s fly-tipping problem worse.

The parish council had previously sold large £1.50 purple bags for garden waste on South Holland District Council’s behalf.

But now the district council has ended the scheme and switched to a new system branded “cockamamy” (ridiculous) by parish and district councillor Chris Brewis.

Coun Brewis told Tuesday’s meeting: “To my mind, we are getting more fly-tippping as a result.”

Fellow district and parish councillor Michael Booth said fly-tipping remained a problem and quite a lot had been dumped in Woad Lane the night before the meeting.

A district council spokesman said: “Until recently we offered a delivery service for purple garden waste sacks and also posted out sacks to tenants in response to telephone requests. The cost of neither delivery method was included in the price, meaning that this was subsidised by all other taxpayers.

“Following a review of frontline administration and cash handling services, we closed our cash office in June 2017, as part of a drive to reduce ongoing costs and increase efficiency. As part of this, the purchase of purple sacks has now been transferred to an online ordering system.

“This paid for service is entirely optional and if residents wish to dispose of their own garden waste this can be done for free at household waste recycling centres.”

