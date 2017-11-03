Sutton Bridge Parish Council news: Santa sleigh to visit

East Elloe Lions would like to bring their Santa Claus to Sutton Bridge this year, along with Mrs Claus and elves.

Ray Perkins, health and safety officer with the Lions, told the parish council that the festive sleigh has toured the area previously but stopped at Long Sutton.

He said: “Everybody forgets there’s another village.”

The sleigh is likely to tour the village as well as provide a static attraction.

The ex-colour sergeant with the Paras, who is a caseworker with the tri-service armed forces charity, SSAFA, also specialises in organising military shows and would like to bring those to Sutton Bridge as well as highlight the history of the village’s former RAF Station.

He said: “We have got tanks, military vehicles, decommissioned weapons, the whole lot.”

Parish council chairman John Grimwood welcomed the plans and thanked Mr Perkins for his generous offers.

• A member of the public voiced fears about Sutton Bridge Foodbank losing its base when the Vicar, the Rev David Oxtoby, takes up a new post in Essex in January.

The foodbank is housed in St Matthew’s Church but options for a switch to different premises are being explored.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said the foodbank is meeting increasing demand due to benefits changes and was worried about there being an interval before a new vicar is appointed.

After the meeting, Mr Oxtoby told us: “The foodbank has a home in St Matthew’s for as long as it’s needed.”

• The fire-damaged and derelict Bridge Hotel is being “monitored” by the district council.

Parish council clerk Robert Smith told parish councillors: “We have had an email from South Holland District Council that says while they are aware of the building and are monitoring it, they have no powers to demolish it in its present state.”

• The council heard a police community support officer dealt with 18 youths for trespass and vandalism at Scotts Miracle-Gro in the past month.

Crimes reported to police included an attempted burglary in St Mathew’s Drive and hare coursing off Bridge Road and East Bank.

• ‘Top light’ windows have been boarded-up at the closed Royal British Legion Club following a spate of vandalism.

Councillors heard there is a dispute over who is responsible for the building, the Legion or a tenant, and it’s not clear who carried out the latest work.

Main windows were previously boarded up but there were complaints about the top lights being smashed because they were unprotected.

• Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones will speak about policing in the Suttons at a meeting in the Curlew Centre, Bridge Road, starting at 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 28. Sutton Bridge Parish Council switches to the following night.

• The parish council is seeking a key to East Bank lighthouse car park so it can open at weekends.

The county council said last month that the car park, beside the lighthouse that was once home to Sir Peter Scott, would be closed due to the farm manager at Winglands moving to another job.

• Three small patches of Japanese knotweed have been treated on Arnie Broughton Walk, hopefully ending the council’s eight-year battle against the invasive plant.

• Councillors are asking the county council to reinstate the pedestrian refuge on an island in the middle of Bridge Road, opposite Lincolnshire Co-op.

• Parish council clerk Robert Smith reported fly-tipped waste to the internal drainage board after it was found on land at the back of Granville Terrace.