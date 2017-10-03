Sutton Bridge Parish Council news in brief: marina opening to moles

Two projects that were years in the making have been officially opened.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said all of the commercial berths at Cross Keys Marina are let, while some private ones remain available.

He said visitors at the opening of the new burial ground on Bridge Road were impressed and thanked everyone involved in the project, past and present.

• Commissioner’s meeting date

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones will attend a public meeting in the Curlew Centre, Bridge Road, from 6.30pm-7.30pm on Tuesday, November 28 to talk about police matters.

He will be joined by South Holland Neighbourhood sector inspector Gareth Boxall.

People from parishes neighbouring Sutton Bridge have also been invited.

• Big switch-off puts cyclists in the dark

Cyclists pedalling to work in the dark have complained about the permanent switch-off of some street lights by the cash-strapped county council.

Parish clerk Robert Smith said the authority says it won’t change its mind.

The dark stretch starts just east of Hospital Drove and runs along Bridge Road to Princes food factory at Long Sutton.

• Tribute to trio who gave so much

Councillors and members of the public stood for a minute’s silence to honour three residents who have sadly passed away.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood paid tribute to the work of long serving parish councillor Frieda Minns, Peter Guy for his role with the Royal British Legion, and to serving parish councillor Phil Scarlett.

• Safety worries over Bridge Hotel

Police are worried about the state of the fire-damaged and derelict Bridge Hotel.

Parish clerk Robert Smith said: “They are doing an assessment on the health and safety to see whether or not they think further actions are required from their side because it’s getting quite bad.”

Members heard plans for 21 flats at the site will not go ahead. The plans were submitted by the former owner and the district council has decided not to make a formal decision on consent or refusal.

• New councillor is carpenter David

Council chairman John Grimwood welcomed new parish councillor David Summers at Tuesday’s meeting.

David (22), a carpenter who lives in the village, has become the youngest serving member of the council.

He told the Free Press: “I joined because I thought I could bring some new ideas and also, by having a different perspective from a younger person’s generation, I thought I could work with different people in the community.”

• Moles are living under patios

The parish council called in a pest control officer after residents complained about moles in Memorial Park.

However, after inspecting the Bridge Road field, the expert concluded the moles were living under the patios of nearby homes.

Parish clerk Robert Smith said: “The moles are coming from the homes into Memorial Field and not the other way round.”

He said the pest control officer had agreed to monitor the situation.

• First step to social housing in village?

Achievements by Pinchbeck Community Land Trust in building 14 homes could be mirrored in Sutton Bridge if the parish council can show there is a real need for social housing there.

John Mather, from Lincolnshire Community Land Trust, told councillors how the schemes are set up and said tenants benefit with rents at 80 per cent of the local market value.