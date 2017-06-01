Sutton Bridge lighthouse bin to be scrapped

A concrete litter bin at the East Bank Lighthouse in Sutton Bridge is to be scrapped because no one will take responsibility for owning or emptying it.

Parish councillors are fed up with litter overflowing at the tourist spot.

Parish clerk Robert Smith told councillors the county council had denied responsibility for the bin, but had offered to have it removed.

The parish have accepted the offer.

Coun Michael Booth asked that a sign should go up at the spot, saying “please take your litter home” and quoting how much people can be fined for dumping their rubbish.

Council chairman John Grimwood said there are four or five bins in the picnic area.