Sutton Bridge junction ‘dangerous’ because of overgrown grass

There’s fresh criticism of the county council for axing most of its grass cutting with one Sutton Bridge junction now considered dangerous and the village left looking “untidy”.

Parish councillor Michael Booth said there were complaints about long grass at the East Bank/A17 junction, with drivers saying they can’t see vehicles coming over Cross Keys Bridge to their right.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said the village looks untidy with county highways doing only two cuts a year.

He thanked Bakkavor Meals for sponsoring cuts of the village green and the Wayman family for cutting grass around the Propeller Memorial.

• Coun Chris Brewis promised to take up a complaint about an overgrown footpath with the county council.