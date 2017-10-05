Sutton Bridge hosts civic leaders for opening of parkland burial ground and RAF memorial service

Sutton Bridge hosted dignitaries from South Holland, King’s Lynn and Wisbech for two key events.

The first was the official opening of the newly completed Garden of Rest, on Bridge Road, and the second was the annual RAF Memorial Service.

The wreath laying party (from left) Douglas Marsh, from RAFA, Squadron Leader Christa Lawrence, from RAF Holbeach, parish council chairman John Grimwood and veteran Thomas Edwards. SG240917-142TW

The landscaped, parkland burial ground has been many years in the making.

In 2013, villagers voiced fears about the churchyard running out of spaces and were worried residents wouldn’t find a final resting place in Sutton Bridge unless a new burial site was found.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said: “Visitors that came to look were all very impressed with the burial ground and, I must admit, it looks exceptional.

“I must thank all of the people involved in it, past and present, because it has been a lot of hard work and a lot of people have put a lot of hard work into it.”

There was then a moving service and wreath laying ceremony at the RAF Propeller Memorial on East Bank, near Cross Keys Bridge.

The propeller memorial features a single blade from a Hurricane, an iconic British fighter aircraft, and is dedicated to “all members of the Royal Air Force of all nationalities who served at RAF Sutton Bridge from 1926 to 1958”.

