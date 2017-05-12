Sutterton roundabout roadworks finished... but more planned elsewhere

Roadworks at Sutterton roundabout have been completed today (Friday) – and other works are now planned in south Lincolnshire.

Improvements to the roundabout, including lane widening to increase traffic flow, better signage and road markings and upgraded street lights at the ‘pinch point’ on the A16 and A17 have been carried out since January.

In addition to increasing capacity at the roundabout for future developments that could create new jobs and help boost the economy, it will now also play a part in many of the proposed diversion routes for other upcoming improvements in the region.

• Peppermint Junction, Holbeach – now until February 2018.

• Grimsthorpe Castle, Bourne – early Summer.

• A151 Twenty, Bourne – during school summer holidays.

• A151 Winsover Road, Spalding – Summer/Autumn.

• Fleet Hargate – Autumn/Winter.

Additional works, with timeframes still to be scheduled, are:

• A15 South of Bourne

• Horsegate Market Deeping

• A15/A16 Market Deeping Roundabout South

• A15/A16 Market Deeping Roundabout North

• A15 Langtoft Crossroads, near Market Deeping

Lincolnshire County Council thanks those that were affected by the works at Sutterton Roundabout and apologises for any inconvenience caused during planned improvements across southeast Lincolnshire.